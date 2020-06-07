Lo: Coffee shops, eateries within MPP complying with govt’s SOP

KUCHING: Coffee shops and eateries within Padawan Municipal Council’s (MPP) jurisdiction are complying to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), says MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

He pointed out that the council’s officers had been continuously conducting inspections at the premises.

“So far so good. Our officers have been doing their rounds and all seem to have complied, (although) there may be one or two customers who refused to comply and sit one too many,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Lo said this in response to claims that several coffee shops in the council’s jurisdiction did not adhere to the government’s SOPs.

In this regard, the Batu Kitang assemblyman also warned that the council alongside the police would issue compounds on the spot should the SOPs were not observed by coffee shop operators as well as dine-in customers.

He then reassured that the enforcement teams will remain vigilant to ensure that the SOPs were observed for their own safety.

“Sarawak has been doing so well and we are on our way to full recovery and free from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19). The population certainly does not want to have another pandemic and a second major lockdown again.

“Let us all be reminded to wear our masks and practice the highest hygiene by washing our hands and taking a shower the minute we reach home before we sit down with our families, especially those with elderly and young children,” he said.