Malaysia succeeds in containing Covid-19, thanks to efforts of all – PM

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has effectively curbed the spread of Covid-19 and is now entering the recovery phase due to the hard work of frontliners and cooperation of the people in abiding by the directives issued, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said apart from this, the country’s medical and public health capacity had reached a more convincing level, thus showing that Malaysia has effectively contained the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“The Health Ministry’s statistics show that the infection rate among locals has continued to drop and is under control. Most of the cases detected recently were imported ones and those involving illegal immigrants at immigration detention depots.

“We are thankful that the fast action of frontliners has succeeded in curbing the spread of Covid-19 among inmates at immigration depots and that the situation is now under control,” he said today.

In a special address aired over national television, Muhyiddin announced that the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) would be replaced by the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) from June 10 to Aug 31, which will see further easing of restrictions.

On May 1, Muhyiddin announced the implementation of the CMCO to override the Movement Control Order (MCO) which had been enforced since March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The CMCO, first implemented from May 4 to 12, allowed several sectors of the economy to resume operations, subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Health Ministry (MOH).

The CMCO was subsequently extended by four weeks to June 9.

Muhyiddin today expressed the hope that the people would continue to be disciplined and steadfast in abiding by the regulations set to ensure that the situation would remain under control, so that Malaysia can enter the normalisation phase after Aug 31, 2020 until a vaccine is found for Covid-19.

“However, I would like to remind the people that if there is a spike in positive Covid-19 cases during this period, the government will not hesitate to implement the Enhanced Movement Control Order or EMCO in the affected area or locality,” he said.

Muhyiddin urged the people to download the MySejahtera app which was developed by the government to enable them to practise self-assessment on health during the RMCO period.

The app would also allow the MOH to take fast, precise and effective action to identify and inform close contacts when Covid-19 infections were detected in the community, he said.

“It is important for all of us to be prepared to make the new normal as part of the culture in our lives. Yes, sometimes we feel it’s a bit difficult to be practised, but believe me, every difficulty will be followed by comfort,” he added.

Muhyiddin also expressed his appreciation to the frontliners and the people for contributing to the country’s success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This success is the success of everyone. You have given good cooperation to the authorities by adhering to the SOP throughout the implementation of the MCO and CMCO,” he said. – Bernama