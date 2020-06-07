Matta Sarawak appeals for more help from government

KUCHING: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak chapter has called for more help from the government for the industry.

Chairwoman Lina Tsen said the government must pay closer attention to the predicaments faced by local tourism industry players such as paying staff salaries, rentals, and utilities despite months of zero revenue due to the Movement Control Order and Conditional Movement Control Order.

She said costs had also increased due to the need to invest in face masks and hand sanitisers.

“Most customers will remain cautious until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found. More needs to be done to sustain tourism industry players before many of us close down,” she said.

“It may not return to normal since all costs of entry have increased. It will not be so soon, as people now have less to spend. Holidays will be the last on everyone’s minds, beside from struggling for survival.”

She pointed out customers might not engage local tour agencies when travelling domestically since it would involve drivers bringing customers around when Covid-19 has not been eradicated.

Tsen questioned when the personal income tax relief of RM1,000 for domestic tourism expenses would take effect.

“The RM1,000 domestic tourism expenses will revive tourism players if it is extended to the spouse and children, and booking rooms, tours, and transfers through a legally-licensed travel agent in order to sustain tourism players,” she said, adding that the need to be quarantined for 14 days after returning to Sarawak might also stop travel to Peninsular Malaysia or Sabah.

She also lamented that many bookings made during last year’s Matta fair for travel this year had to be cancelled and travel agencies had to refund customers.

“To support the tourism industry and prevent (us from) closing shop or unemployment, we hope the government would look into subsidising salaries for full-time tourism employees until tourism businesses revive.

“Wage subsidy of RM600 is insufficient for the industry to stay afloat,” she said.

According to Tsen, travel agencies are also facing difficulties obtaining financing from financial institutions.