MIRI: Miri Hospital needs more blood stock as elective surgeries have resumed recently.

Blood Donor Recruitment Committee deputy chairman Karambir Singh told thesundaypost that the hospital blood bank is low in all blood types.

The hospital blood bank announced in its Facebook page that a total of 86 pints were successfully collected following an appeal to the local community on June 3.

Yesterday, the mobile donation centre at MRC Training Centre recorded 40 successful donations out of 51 who registered.

“We are happy to note 13 first time donors,” said Karambir, adding the centre is open for blood donation on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays 8.30am to 1pm until the end of the month.

Since the mobile campaign started March 25, a total of 825 registered with 742 successful donors.

“We have seen several exemplary donors with record donation. As of today (Saturday), two siblings – Wong King Sieu and Wong King Tiong have donated 47 pints and 37 pints respectively,” he shared.