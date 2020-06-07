More lenient RMCO much welcomed for S’wakians

KUCHING: The implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) comes as a relief for most Sarawakians as the relaxed movement restrictions would enable many to carry out their economical activities.

With the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) ending on June 9 and being replaced by the RMCO, which will commence on June 10 and tentatively end on Aug 31, some Sarawakians interviewed by The Borneo Post today were also thankful with the implementation of the RMCO as Malaysia and her countrymen still needed to be cautious about the Covid-19 pandemic that was still plaguing the world.

Henry Ilon Jalel, who is a village chief from Ulu Paku in Spaoh, Betong, said that the RMCO would allow those in the rural areas to travel to other districts to obtain any necessities.

“This is helpful as during the CMCO, those living in rural areas like myself were finding it hard to get things such as farming equipments and facilities to help take care of the farms,” added Henry Ilon Jalel.

For him, those living in the rural areas would surely welcome the implementation of the RMCO because the move was much anticipated by many of them.

As for Kevin Embol, who is a Sarawakian who runs a business and resides in Kuala Lumpur, he hoped to see things get back as soon as possible in the country although he also realised that the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 was equally important.

“Now that we have reached towards the end of CMCO, we managed to get the sales back to 70 to 80 per cent of what we used to get in a month. The new normal has greatly affected us but we all must learn to adapt and evolve,” said Kevin.

Another Sarawakian interviewed, Grono Perok who works as a building security personnel and is from Kuching, he is now relieved that those staying far away from their work place can now go to work with more ease.

“Before this, when one has to go to work from our home which is located in different districts, we must have a valid reason to tell the police or other security personnel manning the road blocks at road in between our homes and work place. Hopefully under the RMCO we wont have to go through all that,” said Grono.

The RMCO will be implemented with more leniency while continuing to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP), said Muhyiddin in an announcement at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya today.

Muhyiddin also said interstate travel would be allowed during the RMCO period but those involved must strictly adhere to the SOP.