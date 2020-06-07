‘Our wounded Earth’

THESE three words, Andrea Bocelli, the visually impaired Italian tenor used in his Easter celebration and solo concert from the empty Milan Cathedral, Northern Italy.

He was of course referring to the tragic deaths of now hundreds of thousands of people worldwide and those who battle relentlessly to combat this dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

Our Earth has been sorely wounded and, even though mortality and recovery rates continue to rise daily, we also need to spare a thought for our world’s annual premature loss of life through respiratory diseases. According to the WHO statistics, this currently stands at seven million people per annum!

How many of these unfortunate people have been subjected to air pollution during their lives, not forgetting those who have suffered through asbestosis and coal miners’ chest and indeed tuberculosis? Digging yet deeper into data, it is revealed that nine out 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants with associated high mortality rates.

A breakdown of these death rates caused by air pollution is best shown in percentages; pneumonia – 21 per cent; strokes – 20 per cent; ischemic heart disease – 34 per cent; cardiac obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) – 19 per cent; and lung cancer – 7 per cent.

On the world-scale, 800 people each hour or 13 persons per minute, are killed by air pollution. This astounding figure is three times the total number of people who each year die through malaria, tuberculosis, and AIDs combined.

Over 80 per cent of our world’s population live in urban areas, which actually monitor air pollution with air quality levels exceeding WHO guideline limits. Two million of these people live in Southeast Asian and Western Pacific countries; one million in Africa; 500,000 in Mediterranean countries; with another 500,000 in Europe.

The sources of this polluted air come from thermal-powered electricity generating stations, heating and air conditioning systems, agriculture, waste incineration, and industrial emissions. Other sources of such particulate matter (less than 2.5 microns in diameter at PM 2.5) are domestically generated in biomass, coal, and kerosene used for cooking, heating and lighting, thus releasing smoke into the atmosphere.

Every cloud has a silver lining

The Covid-19 virus situation has seen governments worldwide restricting the movements of people and particularly in urban areas where population densities are inevitably high. This led to dramatically fewer vehicle movements.

We may moan about the Movement Control Order and Conditional Movement Control Order, but we do not realise what effects these have had upon our own personal health and the healing powers they have given to nature.

In Borneo, in September 2019, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was so poor, caused by open burning of land elsewhere and the prevailing winds, that on the 15th of that month, Kuching was surprisingly declared ‘the World’s most polluted city’ with a very unhealthy AQI of 222, topping the polluted league tables above such cities as Delhi, Jakarta, Lahore, and even Kuala Lumpur at 165!

What is the AQI?

This briefly is best explained in the accompanying table and can be read in real time from monitoring stations around the globe. Here in East Malaysia, we are fortunate to have 15 such stations, 10 in Sarawak and five in Sabah. More locally, in Southwest Sarawak, two are in Kuching and Kota Samarahan, and another across the border in Pontianak.

On April 22, Day 36 of the MCO, the average daily AQIs for the following urban areas Kuching, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore city were recorded respectively as follows: 30, 25, 35, 50, and 40. Why were they so low? The answer is obvious – a lack of vehicle movements and factory emissions.

Air quality and Covid-19 deaths

MCOs, lockdowns, and other means of restrictive human movement have seen fewer road vehicles, planes, trains, and bus services all leading to cleaner and better quality air levels in our cities besides of course life changes for us all.

The USA, China, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK have seen spiralling Covid-19 deaths partially because those countries, unlike Malaysia, were slow to respond to the threatening pandemic.

It is beginning to emerge that a correlation exists between our age, direct exposure to other Covid-19 infected people, and the amount of air pollution we have experienced in our lifetimes. The traditional industrial states of Northern Italy and, indeed, once heavy industrialised parts of Britain have begun to see a direct correlation between Covid-19 deaths and the ages and locations of these people who have been exposed, over time, to high nitrous dioxide (NO2) levels in the air. NO2 is a toxic gas influencing the lining of our lungs and thus our immunity to lung infections including the Covid-19 virus. Long term exposure to dirty air fits into the equation for high-risk individuals.

We are part of nature and need to work with it.

As I write today, I am very much more aware of the freshness and oxygen content of Kuching’s air since the day I arrived here from the Somerset, UK countryside in early February this year. To go out daily into the backyard to savour the plant-smells, and especially after heavy rainfall, gives me fresh life.

I’m a bit like Daniel Defoe’s ‘Robinson Crusoe’ and marooned on the third largest island in the world with no flights available to KLIA and on to London! The MCO has given me time to study and appreciate, more than ever before, the plants, birds, and animals that frequent the garden here and the trees beyond.

Our television screens and newspapers have displayed first time ever ‘shots’ of a kangaroo lolloping along a deserted street in inner Adelaide, Australia; deer occupying a children’s playground in East London, UK; jelly fish swimming along empty canals in Venice, Italy; and thousands of flamingos breeding in a deserted wetland National Park in Albania.

Recently, a friend sent me a photo of hundreds of egrets in a massive long siege or ‘white shower’ over the skies of Kuching. For the egrets, kangaroo, and deer, they have invaded the city streets and residential areas to get closer to ‘the hands that feed them’ despite warnings to visitors not to do so in city parks. Undoubtedly, restrictions on our movements have affected wildlife movements, too, as witnessed by the presence of orang-utan nests closer than ever to areas that tourists once regularly visited at Poring Hot Springs in Sabah. Similar occurrences must have been experienced in wildlife reservations in Sarawak, where tourists have been forbidden.

Is Covid-19 so different?

‘Yes’, for it is a pandemic transmitted now from human to human but ‘No’, for we do not truly know the source of the link between animal and man in Wuhan, China, last year. It is thought that the wet market there may have sold infected pangolin parts for human consumption with the increasing likelihood that the pangolins were infected by this virus carrying bats. Covid-19 is a zoonotic disease transferred from animals to man much the same as malaria, dengue fever, Zika, and SARS to name but a few dreadful viruses.

We can transmit Covid-19 to animals and thus the closures of Semenggoh, Matang, and Sandakan Orang-utan rehabilitation centres to visitors. Interestingly, in the USA, a cat owner had his cats tested only to find both were Covid-19 positive!

Whilst we await further scientific discoveries into suitable and working methods and a vaccine to combat the spread of this disease and increase immunity to further outbreaks, we live in an age of uncertainty. We are part of the transmission chain and its links can be broken in our attempts to free our world from its self-imposed imprisonment.

Covid-19 has highlighted international cooperation to win this battle but sadly the war against climate change and the lowering of gaseous emissions into our atmosphere has yet to be wholeheartedly implemented and won by all governments worldwide. Currently we are wounded, but the battles for mankind’s greater protection and that of our natural world are yet to begin.

To find the Air Quality Index of Kuching and Sarawak stations go to www.aqicn.org/city/malaysia/kuching/sarawak.