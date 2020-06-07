Overnight heavy rain causes flash flood in Lawas town

MIRI: Continuous heavy rain since last night caused a flash flood in Lawas town and several villages in low lying areas including Ulu Merapok.

Several pictures of the flood were widely circulated on Facebook since around 2pm today.

Lawas police chief DSP Roslan Leman when contacted confirmed that the town located in the northern part of the state was hit by flash flood today.

“Yes, the heavy rain since last night caused the flash flood today. But the rain has stopped, and I think that the flash flood will recede in the next few hours,” he said.

He added that the Lawas airport was also flooded.

“I think the flights will have to be cancelled because the runway was flooded,” he added.

Other areas that has been flooded were the Shell station, tamu market and roads in the town area, making it impassable for small cars.