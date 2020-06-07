Police to take action on individuals who buy fake Covid-19 screening test results – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Police will take action against individuals who buy fake Covid-19 screening test results, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said while the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would act upon any sale of fake Covid-19 screening test results, it was important for the people not to resort to buying the false documents.

“PDRM informed us that only one arrest was made. Those syndicates would do anything, falsify not just test results but identification card too.

“So we leave it to the police to take action should a similar case happen again,” he said in response to questions during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

He was asked whether the government would come up with any measures to prevent the falsification of Covid-19 screening test results.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said people must be aware of the risk of buying the fake Covid-19 screening test results.

“The results say you are negative, but what if you are actually positive and thought that you’re negative? What shall happen later, what shall happen to your family?” he questioned.

On the reopening of day and night markets from June 15, he said this policy would apply to all the states throughout the country.

According to him, various states and local authorities may come up with their respective standard operating procedures (SOP) for the resumption of business of day and night markets.

“From June 15, all these markets throughout the country including bazaars will be allowed to operate. The SOP will be different, depending on the locations and local authorities,” he said.

Asked whether the government will provide subsidy or tax rebate for companies that had carried out sanitisation works, Ismail Sabri said the Cabinet had not deliberated on the matter.

“We have not discussed but we will do so during the upcoming Cabinet meeting, whether to provide subsidy or tax rebate.

“The Ministry of Finance will decide. God willing, we will discuss,” he added.