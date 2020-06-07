Sarawak ready for Recovery Movement Control Order – Fatimah

KUCHING: Sarawak is ready to enter into the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), as the local community has shown high compliance towards the standard operating procedures to curb Covid-19 infection, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“The people in Sarawak have been obeying the standard operating procedures and regulations fixed by the government. Enforcement agencies were also very committed in carrying out their duties,” said the Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said in a statement today.

She also said both the state and divisional Disaster Management Committees had been very effective and efficient in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fatimah opined that the move into RMCO would give public confidence that the country was on the right track to overcome Covid-19.

“Moving into recovery movement control order from conditional movement control order is a necessary step before the country transitions into the normal phase completely,” she said.

Just like the previous phases of MCO, Fatimah said the success in bringing Covid-19 pandemic under control would depend on the people’s compliance to the standard operating procedures such as social distancing and wearing face mask in public.

Meanwhile, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom concurred with Fatimah, saying that the implementation of RMCO would present the time needed to ensure the safety of the people and allowing the public to adapt to the new normal.

“Whilst we appreciate the need for speedy recovery of the economic sectors, people’s health safety aspect is our utmost concern,” said Dr Rundi.