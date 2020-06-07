Sheda believes PM’s plan can help boost economic recovery, revive property market

KUCHING: Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) has welcomed the announcement on the Short-Term National Economic Recovery Plan as a much needed boost to economic recovery.

Its Kuching branch chairman Sim Kiang Chiok pointed out housing is one of the basic needs and to own or rent a house the people must have an income to pay the rent or housing loan.

As such, the country is in the process of the Exit Plan to revive the people’s livelihood through the economic recovery plan.

He observed that when the economy is good, the potential buyer is earning good salary and banks are willing to lend while developers are able to build and sell their properties to satisfy the basic need of having good shelter. However, in the economic recovery phase, for the property market to be revived, banks must be have the risk appetite to lend and job security for the potential buyers must be good, he said.

“The government has extended the Wage Subsidy Programme that is much needed to assist employers to keep workers. My wish is that they could have follow the initial staggered wage subsidy which range from RM1,200 for up to 75 workers, RM800 for 76 to 200 workers and RM600 for 200 workers and above instead of just RM600 per worker up to 200 workers.”

The plan is viewed as thoughtful initiative by the government to ensure the unemployed can be deployed in a more productive manner. The assistance in Employment Incentive Programme to employ the unemployed and youth is much welcomed, he added.

“The government wage assistance and existing six months bank loan moratorium are helping us from the negative spiral of loan defaults and unemployment. The Government have started the ball rolling in reviving the property market by bringing back the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC), giving stamp duties exemption on transfer of residential property, sales and purchase agreements; and loan agreement for the purchase of houses between RM300,000 and RM2.5 million,” he explained.

Sim believes it is a good time to look for residential properties during the HOC period from June 2020 till the May 31 of 2021.

The real property gains tax (RPGT) exemption for Malaysians for disposal of up to three properties between June 1 this year to Dec 31, 2021 will also help the secondary market of residential properties creating more transactions. This will also help to ease the process of residential property transaction during the period, he said.

The third house loan financing limit worth RM600,000 and above no longer subjected to 70 per cent of the value of the home during the HOC period was also noted. While it is still subjected to the financial institution’s internal risk management assessment, he said, it will be welcomed by property investors in reviving interest in property as an investment with good returns in rental, long term appreciation and protection against the purchasing power of our currency.