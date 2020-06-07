Sukma player aims to help tennis development in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sukma tennis player Jancy Ceria Odau has been offered to undergo a two-year diploma programme in Sports Science and Coaching at Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Perak.

The 18-year-old, who completed Form Five at the Sarawak State Sports School SMK Tabuan Jaya last year, is looking forward to report to the university in August.

Jancy, who is of Kenyah-Iban parentage, hails from Rumah Emprang, Engkerumai, Ulu Roban in Betong.

She was one of the eight potential players from the rural areas chosen to undergo a tennis development programme with the collaboration of the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) at SMK Tabuan Jaya in January 2015.

She played for the Sarawak MSSM U17 team event in Kuala Lumpur last year where they finished runners-up.

Jancy made her Sukma debut in Perak in 2018 and won the bronze in the women’s team event.

She is looking to raise her performance further in the upcoming Sukma in Johor from March 6 to 14 next year.

“I chose to go for Sports Science and Coaching because l am aiming to become a coach one day and help tennis development in Sarawak.

“I want to help my coach Stevie Din because it is difficult to find a responsible coach like him nowadays.

“I also want to be an example of an athlete who hopes to succeed despite facing many obstacles.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Stevie, former SMK Tabuan Jaya principal Hassan Wa’gani and current principal Edward Ngelai, teachers for their guidance and support during my stay at the school.

“Thanks also goes to my parents for their strong support and understanding, SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew and his committee as well as deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing,” added Jancy.

Meanwhile, Liew congratulated Jancy for being accepted into UPSI and said SLTA remains committed to helping tennis players not only to become good players but also pursue a career in tennis or sports by furthering their studies in local or foreign universities.

“This shows that she is appreciative of being brought from a rural area and become a state player, proceed to go for further studies in a local university and eventually to repay her gratitude by helping to develop tennis in the state after her graduation,” he added.

Liew also highlighted the example of Rohaizat Achop Borhan Janang who had graduated from UPSI and is now working with the Sarawak Sports Corporation.