Tengku Muhammad Taufik named Petronas president; Wan Zulkiflee joins Malaysia Airlines as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz has been appointed as the new president and group chief executive officer of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) effective July 1.

Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, whom Tengku Muhammad Taufik is succeeding, has been appointed as the new group chairman of Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) effective on the same date, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a statement yesterday.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik has been the national oil company’s group chief financial officer since 2018.

Muhyiddin said during the challenging economic environment, there were several government-linked companies (GLCs) that needed to be further strengthened to face the new global norm.

“Regarding this matter, the government continues to review the leadership of the GLCs to ensure policy coordination and achievement of the nation’s socioeconomic objectives,” he said.

Muhyiddin expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Wan Zulkiflee’s leadership and contributions over the 37 years that he had served at Petronas.

“He has succeeded in maintaining Petronas as a GLC that has a solid financial position and is governed with excellence.Petronas is among our few GLCs that have a strong international credit rating and remains listed as a Global Fortune 500 company.”

Muhyiddin also expressed hope for MAB to grow and become resilient under Wan Zulkiflee’s leadership.

“I believe that under his leadership, MAB will be able to be restructured and continue to expand as the national airline company, which is resilient and has good governance,” he said. — Bernama