The new security law in Hong Kong

May 21, 2020 would become a memorable day for China as the Beijing Government announced a draft national security law to be imposed on Hong Kong. On May 28, this draft was approved and would be implemented before the year-end. The law is aimed at prohibiting secession, subversion of state power, terrorism activities, and foreign interference.

US officials and Congress reacted in anger and criticised the move by the Chinese Government. On May 27, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Hong Kong as losing its autonomous status from China with the new sanction that is expected to be imposed on the island.

Hong Kong has been a British colony for 99 years and was returned to China in 1997. Since then, China has promised to let Hong Kong be a self-regulating administrative state under the ‘One country, two systems’ policy for 50 years. In other words, Hong Kong is permitted to have its legal and financial structure which is totally different from China’s.

Many European and American institutions have been established in Hong Kong since the autonomous ruling system and they have benefitted in many ways when they dealing with the Chinese monies.

Hong Kong is the gateway for super-rich families and high net worth individuals to move their massive funds to-and-fro the banks in Hong Kong.

Besides the fact that the highest court in Hong Kong is sat mainly by foreign judges (15 foreign judges out of 23), Hong Kong is also the notorious ‘Casablanca’ of the East with at least five intelligence agencies operated by the Western forces. China has no mainland security and intelligence agencies in Hong Kong and it has no enforcement power in the city.

It is believed the Hong Kong Central protest erupted in 2014 and the recent student protest in 2019 were implicated by foreign intelligence forces. Supply of funds, militia explosives, resources are all sustained by foreign forces when Hong Kong itself has no military departments for such instruments.

As the China is imposing the new security law before year-end and taking back Hong Kong into full ruling order, what we could expect next is the flight of foreign funds and high net worth monies from the island. However, the country might attain peace and orderly growth in the long-term.

Despite the sanction and marginalisation of Hong Kong by US Congress, it is still questionable on why the American Government are interested in Hong Kong’s status when China takes charge of their own administrative land. Anyway, to keep the story short, we foresee the global and western funds will return to Hong Kong in less than three years since the capital market has always yielded high returns in investment opportunities.

With the Chinese renminbi and Hong Kong dollar both on a strong growth path, with positive interest rates, it won’t be too long for investors to realise that monies from negative interest rate countries always flee to the fast-growing nations with positive yields in banks.

Dar Wong is a financial professional for more than 30 years. The expression is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]