Will there be another CMCO extension? Wait for PM’s announcement today

KUALA LUMPUR: The question of whether or not the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be extended, is expected to be answered today by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The announcement is timely as the CMCO, which starts on May 4, will end in two days (June 9).

The MCO was first imposed on March 18 with only the essential services allowed to operate, before the government gradually relaxed some of the regulations with more economic sectors allowed to be in operation.

The latest will be barber shops, hair salons and beauty parlours which can resume operations on June 10, as announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

This is good news for the public, especially men who are getting desperate for a haircut.

For women, beauty services including manicures, pedicures, makeup and facial treatment are also allowed to resume operation on the same date.

This will be followed by open markets, morning markets, night markets and bazaars, which are allowed to resume operation on June 15 by following stringent standard operation procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health.

Extended or not, the new normal that is currently being practiced such as social distancing, use of face masks and diligent hygiene including regular hand washing need to be continued to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

Also, avoid crowded and cramped areas as well as chatting or talking too close to others as advised by Covid-19 ‘war general’, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

As of yesterday, new cases of Covid-19 remained in double digits, at 37, with 10 of the cases involving Malaysian citizens. – Bernama