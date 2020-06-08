18-year-old voter registration not yet implemented — EC

PUTRAJAYA: The registration process for 18-year-old voters has not yet been implemented, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

He was denying the message circulated on social media which urged Malaysians aged 18 years and older to register as voters.

“The registration of 18-year-old voters will be implemented together with the automatic registration of voters after the EC has completed all preparations including the amendments to the Election Regulation (Voters Registration) 2002 and other related laws, the standard operating procedure, the system and infrastructure.

“All the preparations are expected to be completed at the latest by July next year,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

Azhar said from time to time, the EC will issue an official media statement on the latest developments and urged the public to refer first to the EC through its website www.spr.gov.my or official Facebook account or contact telephone number 03-8892 7200 to avoid spreading fake news. — Bernama