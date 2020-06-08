Association says not all coffeeshop operators keen on resuming normal operating hours

KUCHING: Some coffeeshop operators would not be resuming their normal operating hours due to the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic, says Kuching Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association committee member Tan Yit Sheng.

“We feel that business will not return to the normal volume like that before the Covid-19 outbreak. If we resume our normal operating hours, extra costs will need to be incurred such as utilities bill and workers’ wages while businesses continue to be slow,” he said when The Borneo Post reached out for comment.

When announcing Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) implementation during a live televised address on Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said premise owners could resume their normal operating hours while adhering to standard operating procedures.

Tan said that even if it’s a ‘full house’ for the coffee shop, the business volume at the coffeeshop would only be about 50 to 60 per cent compared to the period prior to the outbreak, with the current tables and seating arrangements.

As a result, Tan, who owns a coffee shop at Jalan Tun Jugah here, would only be operating his business from 6.30am to 6pm, instead of until 11pm like before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented.

However, he pointed out situation for restaurants operators might be different as they would want their business operating hours to be as long as possible.

“We (coffee shop operators) will be following the shortened operating hours until Aug 31 to cut costs. Besides, the number of customers at night has clearly decreased.”

“It’s useless for us to resume normal operating hours unless the normal tables and seating arrangements are permitted. And even so, customers might not be willing to be seated so close to each other.”

Tan explained the lower number of customers might be partly due to parents not bringing their young children to go out and senior citizens that have been avoiding crowded places as well.

He advised other coffee shop operators to adapted to the new norm of lifestyle and business operation going forward, with or without vaccine being developed for Covid-19, as the outbreak has taught the world the importance of maintaining good hygiene practise.

On another note, Tan said they would monitor the business environment for the time being and will not rule out the need to increase the price of food and beverages served, given the lower tables set up and higher costs of business.