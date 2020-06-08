Be cautious of syndicate impersonating as IRB officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is advising the public to be wary of fraud syndicates which are actively impersonating as its officers to demand fund transfer from members of the public.

IRB in a statement yesterday revealed the modus operandi of the syndicate is to call the victims and informed that they have outstanding tax payments and are required to transfer funds into bank accounts which do not belong to IRB to settle the issue.

“Besides, the victims were also told that they were allegedly involved with tax evasion and money laundering, and would threaten to freeze the victims’ bank accounts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

“Some were also contacted by callers claiming to be police officers who said the victims have outstanding tax arrears and ordered them to download fake Bank Negara Malaysia application or share personal banking details on fake websites for investigation purposes,” it said.

There were also cases where the victims were contacted by an ‘IRB officer’ using phone numbers similar to IRB through a spoofing technique, claiming that the victims have tax arrears on companies registered under their names and ordered them to make payments to a third party account.

IRB advised the public to be cautious of any suspicious calls, messages, emails and letters claiming to be from the board.

The public can also check directly via Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/ 603-89111100 (overseas); Customer Care Officer, IRB feedback form or go to the nearest branch.

“Never reveal your personal and banking details, do not click on links received via suspicious email, ensure any tax arrears are only paid to the IRB, never download any application asked by unknown caller, do not return call of unknown numbers and check IRB number at the official portal,” it said.

The IRB stressed that its officers are bound by tax confidential information regulations under the Income Tax Act 1967. — Bernama