Bishop: Anglican church supportive of RMCO

KUCHING: The Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei is supportive of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) announced by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, touting it as a good move by the government not to open fully just yet.

Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute opined that in some way, the RMCO was a “controlled reopening”.

“It will allow our economy to move and begin a recovery process. However, it has to be admitted that some businesses might not be able to recover at all as the risk of the Covid-19 viral infection is still very real.

“It is vital that we take a cautious approach and people should also exercise restraint and continue to observe strict hygiene protocols, even after the RMCO,” he added when contacted today.

Under the RMCO, Danald said that it would enable his church to do more activities, albeit not much compared to before.

For example, Anglicans in Sarawak might be able to gather for worship once a week but with only limited numbers of congregants while no gatherings for other functions (such as wedding) would be allowed.

When asked on when the Anglican churches in Sarawak and Brunei would reopen, Danald said that his church was still awaiting the standard operating procedures (SOP) provided by the federal government.

“It’s going to be a two-stage approach for the Sarawak churches. First, to wait for the SOP from the federal government, which we (the church) will need to study and decide whether to accept and follow or adopt and adapt.

“Second stage is to see what the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has to say. As far as our church buildings are concerned, we have been making all the necessary preparations, with sanitisation, social distancing (seats) markers, volunteers being trained to handle scanners, sanitisers, registrations, exits and entrances,” he said.

Danald also said that the earliest possible church reopening date (once agreed by the state government) was by June 21 this year and would be done in full compliance of all SOPs.

He also said that the well-being of their members would remain their priority and the safety of all the church members would be safeguarded.

As for those over 70 years of age, who have been advised not to attend public gathering, the church would meet their spiritual needs by visiting them at home and hold Home Holy Communion with them too.

According to Muhyiddin, prayers at mosques and other places of worship would also be allowed during the RMCO with a more relaxed SOP, said Muhyiddin. He said the details of the SOP were still being worked out by the government and would be announced soon.