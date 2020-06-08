Bukit Kota receives 29 RTP projects to benefit 30,000 folk

MIRI: The Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) has brought significant impact to the rural folk in Sarawak since its introduction in 2016, when Pehin Sri Adenan Satem was still the chief minister.

In this regard, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said his constituency of Bukit Kota alone received 33 RTP projects last year, 23 of which had reached completion while the remaining 10 were underway.

“For this year, a total of 29 RTP projects have been approved, all slated to benefit some 30,000 people,” he told reporters after conducting visit to six RTP project sites in his constituency last Saturday.

According to Dr Abdul Rahman, the RTP projects have always been considered vital in Sarawak that every elected representative is allocated RM5 million every year to implement rural projects that cover basic infrastructures, places of worship such as mosques, suraus and churches, and also community facilities like futsal courts.

“Thanks to ‘Tok Nan’ (Adenan) for introducing RTP in 2016, meant to improve the quality of life of the rural communities, allow them carry out educational, recreational and social activities, and also improve their socio-economy.”

Dr Abdul Rahman also expressed appreciation to the implementing agencies such as Public Works Department, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, and the Limbang District Council for coordinating and overseeing the implementation of these projects.

However, the assistant minister was not satisfied with the slow progress of certain projects that were approved last year, which should have reached completion by the end of last year or early this year.

“Nevertheless, there were some unforeseen circumstances, aggravated by the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are 10 projects that are still under construction – they should be completed the latest by end of August this year,” he said, adding that the pandemic had also disrupted the implementation of all 29 RTP projects approved for this year, resulting in the tender deals for half of them to only be awarded early next month and the other half, by August this year.

Earlier, Dr Abdul Rahman inspected six RTP project sites – namely upgrading works on Kampung Sibukang community hall, the field at Taman Desa Pabahanan, the futsal courts at Kampung Buangsiol Phase 1, Kampung Bukit Kota and Kampung Pabahanan, and also the community hall at Taman Desa Pabahanan.