Covid-19: Malaysia records seven new positive cases, total at 8,329 – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded seven new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases as of 12pm today, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brings the total cumulative tally of positive cases to 8,329, he said.

The death toll remains at 117 as no deaths were recorded today.

“Out of the total positive cases, two are imported cases while the remaining five are locally transmitted cases, all of which involve Malaysians.

“For the locally-transmitted cases, two cases were in close contact with one positive case (Case 8,294) in Sepang, Selangor; one case from the Immigration detention depot in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur; one case from the pre-surgery screening at the Women and Children’s hospital in Likas, Sabah; and one from the community screening in Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya today giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

He pointed out that 20 cases had recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the hospital today.

This brings the total recovered cases at 6,694.

Currently there are 1,518 cases that are still active, where six of them are receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which one requires ventilator support.