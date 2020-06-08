Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, 3 districts now classified as green zones



KUCHING: No new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 555.

According to a statement by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat, 11 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today, where nine were still waiting for their lab test results.

A total of 13 active cases are being treated in the hospitals as of today, where 12 are from the Sarawak General Hospital and one at the Bintulu Hospital.

No new recovery and discharged cases were reported today, and the state’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 17.

Meanwhile, three districts have changed status from the yellow zones to the green zones. They are Tanjung Manis, Bintulu and Serian, after no new cases were reported from there for 14 days. All in all there are 37 districts in the green zone as of today.

Three other districts – Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Simunjan remained as the yellow zones.

SDMC also recorded 426 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it a total of 2,150 PUS cases being isolated and quarantined in 38 hotels across the state.

In Kuching, there are 816 cases, 541 cases in Miri, 179 cases in Bintulu, 29 cases in Limbang and 585 cases in Sibu.

A total of 13,753 PUS cases have completed their quarantine and released to date.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak police have received 3,328 inter district movement permit applications from 28 District Police headquarters today.

All in all, there are 130,466 applications received to date. Out of that, 120,455 have been approved while 10,011 rejected.