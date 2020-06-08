Fire destroys 12-door longhouse, community hall at Long Selaan

MIRI: A 12-door longhouse and community hall at Long Selaan, Ulu Baram were destroyed in a fire earlier today.

The longhouse’s headman Peter Tinggang confirmed this when contacted by The Borneo Post today,

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the fire occurred at around 11.07am.

“No casualties and injuries were reported. There are about 60 victims in the village,” it said in a statement today,

It said a team of personnel from Marudi Fire and Rescue station (Bomba Marudi) who was on their way back to the station from Long Moh, had to turn back and is now on the way to Long Selaan.

Long Selaan is a Kenyah village located some 10 hours by using a four-wheel-drive from Miri.