Former Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman Daniel Ngieng passes away

SIBU: Former deputy chairman of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Daniel Ngieng passed away today at Auckland, New Zealand.

This was confirmed by close family friends.

Attempts are being made to contact his immediate family.

When contacted, Sarawak United People Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said that the news was shocking.

“I learned about his sudden passing from his younger brother in Toronto, Canada,” he said.

Ngieng joined SUPP in 1987. He was a former Bukit Assek Assemblyman from 2001 until 2006 losing to the late Wong Ho Leng.

He served as deputy chairman of SMC from 2004 until 2013.

Then in 2015, he migrated to New Zealand.