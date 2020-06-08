GOF seizes 11,860 illicit cigarette cartons worth nearly RM2 mln

SERIAN: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized a total of 11,680 cartons of illicit cigarettes worth RM1,962,720 from a teenager at a premise in Bukar-Sadong Land District here, yesterday.

GOF 11th Batallion commanding officer Supt Rosdi Inai said the 9.30am ‘Op Libas’ raid was carried out based on a tip-off and intelligence work.

“A 17-year-old teenager who admitted to be the caretaker of the premises was also arrested during the raid,” said Rosdi in a statement here today.

He said, around 11,680 cartons of white ‘kretek’ cigarettes were believed to have been smuggled and hid in an upper floor of a premises.

“Based on the information obtained, the cigarettes are believed to be smuggled from a neighbouring country and to be distributed in a local market, ” he said.

The case was later handed over to the Serian District Police Headquarters (IPD Serian) for investigation under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 which carries a minimum fine of 10 times and a maximum of 20 times the value of the goods or imprisonment not exceeding three years upon conviction.

“I urge that the soceity to always cooperate with the enforcements especially to PDRM to control smuggling activities or any forms of crime,” he said.