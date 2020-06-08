Level of SOP compliance at Sibu Express Boat Terminal satisfactory — SRB

SIBU: The level of compliance with the set standard operating procedure (SOP) among the operators and passengers at the Sibu Express Boat Terminal is satisfactory.

According to Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi, strict measures have been put in place at the terminal, including the operations on board all vessels, meant to safeguard the safety of everyone – operators and passengers alike.

Social-distancing markers are clearly visible to ensure that the passengers keep a safe distance between one another as they queue up to have their temperatures checked, fill in their names and phone numbers on the datasheet and also to purchase tickets.

“The guidelines also include the operators ensuring that each vessel in operation would not exceed 50 per cent of its passenger capacity,” he said yesterday.

The terminal handled 270 passengers last Saturday – 112 were arrivals and 158 departures, said Hatta.

He also observed that on the same day, 99 passengers were recorded at the RC Pontoon Wharf, which is just a stone’s throw away from the terminal.

Forty-three passengers were arrivals, while 56 were departures, he added.

River remains the chief means of transportation for communities along the Rajang River, especially in the upper reaches.