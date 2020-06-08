MOHR to issue comprehensive plan to implement initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan says his ministry will be unveiling a comprehensive plan soon to ensure the smooth implementation of initiatives under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) for the welfare of workers.

He said it was hoped that the initiatives to be implemented through the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) would help people retain their jobs.

“The MOHR (Ministry of Human Resources) welcomes the announcement on Penjana by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday, and is committed to implementing and ensuring the success of all initiatives related to the ministry, in strengthening the labour market. Employees can also seize the opportunity to enhance their skills through the various programmes provided by MOHR.

“This will also add value to the workforce and improve job matching potential, besides increasing the marketability of employees in the job market,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said among the initiatives under the MOHR announced were expanding the Wage Subsidy Programme, the introduction of the Employment Incentive Programme, the provision of matching grants for the social protection of gig economy workers, and improving the National Employment Services Portal under SOCSO.

“The Wage Subsidy Programme implemented under the Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) has been extended for another three months involving an allocation of RM5 billion to help companies, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to continue operations without taking drastic measures such as shutting down business or laying off workers.

“This initiative is expected to help more than 2.7 million local workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said the Employment Incentive Programme with an allocation of RM1.5 billion was to encourage employers to provide employment opportunities to local workers, which is expected to benefit more than 300,000 unemployed people.

“Mobility assistance and training programmes in collaboration with HRDF will also be provided to the unemployed and those not contributing to Socso, including school leavers and university graduates,” he said.

He said the ministry would also provide matching funds of RM50 million for contribution payments under Socso’s Self-Employment Social Security Scheme to protect workers in the gig economy for a year.

“In support of the flexible working system implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has also introduced an Employment Injury Scheme that will protect workers involved in work-related accidents at home.

“All of these measures will be implemented by Socso effective June 15, 2020,” he said.

Saravanan said the ministry would also be carrying out inspections to ensure employers adhered to the rules of protecting the rights and welfare of the workers.

“Everybody needs to play a role and take responsibility in the effort to empower the people,” he added. — Bernama