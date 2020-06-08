Most welcome RMCO to replace CMCO

KUCHING: Many Sarawakians interviewed yesterday are thankful that the government has decided to ease movement restrictions with the implementation of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which will enable many to carry out their economic activities.

With the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) ending tomorrow (June 9) and the RMCO starting from June 10 and ending on Aug 31, all those who were interviewed said the people still need to be cautious against the Covid-19 pandemic that is still plaguing the world.

“With the implementation of the RMCO, I guess many, especially in the rural areas, can now go to other districts to obtain their necessities.

“This is helpful as during the CMCO, those living in rural areas like myself find it hard to get things such as farming equipment and tools for our farms,” said Henry Ilon Jalel, a village chief from Ulu Paku, Spaoh, Betong.

He added that the announcement on the RMCO had long been awaited and was welcomed by the rural folk.

As for Kevin Embol, a Sarawakian who runs a business and resides in Kuala Lumpur, he hopes to see things in the country get back to normal as soon as possible although he acknowledged that the Covid-19 threat is still around.

“Now we have reached the end of CMCO. We managed to get our sales back to 70 to 80 per cent of what we used to get in a month. The new normal has greatly affected us but we all must learn to adapt and evolve,” said Kevin.

Another Sarawakian interviewed, Grono Perok from Kuching, who works as a building security personnel is relieved that those staying far away from their workplace can now go to work with more ease.

In announcing the RMCO yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysians will be able to travel between districts.

“Before this, when we had to cross district boundaries to go to work we must have a valid reason to tell the police or other security personnel manning the roadblocks. Hopefully, under the RMCO we won’t have to go through all that,” said Grono.

The RMCO will be implemented with more leniency while continuing to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Muhyiddin in an announcement at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya yesterday.

Muhyiddin also said interstate travel will be allowed during the RMCO period but those involved must strictly adhere to the SOP.