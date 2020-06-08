Muslims in Sarawak will be allowed to pray in mosques and suraus starting June 9 – Jais

KUCHING: Muslims in Sarawak will be allowed to pray in mosques and suraus starting June 9 according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines set by the Sarawak Islamic Department (Jais).

According to a statement by the Jais, a one-metre social distancing procedure must be adhered to by members of the congregation, and thus, it will limit the number of congregation members entering the mosques and suraus according to their categories or sizes.

For the state mosque, only 100 members are allowed to enter at one time during Friday prayers, and only 40 at one time for each of the five daily prayers.

For district and divisional mosques or suraus, or grade I, II and III, a maximum of 50 members are allowed to enter at one time during Friday prayers, and 40 for the five daily prayers.

For Kariah mosques or grade IV, up to 40 members can enter at one time for Friday prayers, and up to 40 for the five daily prayers.

For ‘Surau Berjumaat’, a maximum of 40 members can enter at one time for Friday prayers and only 20 for the five daily prayers.

For mosques without SKIM (Friday prayer) and small suraus, only a maximum of 20 members are allowed to enter for the five daily prayers, and no Friday prayers are allowed.

These numbers do not include the imam, bilal and merbots of each mosque or surau, Jais pointed out.

The department also said the management committee of each mosque and surau will decide on which members of the congregation will be allowed to enter.

Mosques and suraus can open for at least an hour before the azan, and must be closed immediately after the last prayer, and Islamic classes between Maghrib and Isyak can be carried out but must adhere to the one-metre social distancing SOP, and must conclude immediately before Isyak, said Jais.

Other lectures or sermon activities like during dawn and dhuha prayers are not allowed, it added.

Jais warned that members of the congregation who have just recovered from Covid-19, and those showing symptoms are prohibited from attending any activities in mosques and suraus.

The vulnerable groups like the elderly, those with chronic diseases like heart conditions, high blood, diabetic and asthma, and children aged 15 and below, are advised not to participate in any mosque or surau activities, it said.

“For congregation members who are allowed to attend prayers, wuduk are to be done at home first before attending prayers at the mosques or suraus.

“They must bring their own prayer mats, wear face masks at all times, adhering to the one-meter social distancing when entering and exiting the mosque or surau, was their hands and use hand sanitisers prepared by the mosques and suraus, and write down their name and contact details in the record books provided by the management committee of each mosque and surau,” said the department.

Apart from that, Jais also advised congregation members not to touch the door knobs, handrails, safety grills, electrical switches, infaq donation boxes, microphones or any objects often touched by many people.

“Go home immediately after solat and prayers. Physical contact greetings are not allowed, and congregating before and after prayers are not allowed in the compounds of mosques and suraus,” said the department.

Jais also advised the management committee of each mosque and surau to carry out disinfection work every time before and after prayers, use running air with windows open and no closed space with air-conditioners, prepare hand sanitisers and do body temperature screenings at every entrance, no banquets, no al-Quran and qiamullail events, ensure the mosques and suraus are securely closed right after prayer sessions, and to appoint adequate special health and safety workers to ensure all the SOPs are being adhered to by the congregation members.

“Jais will take legal actions against any mosque or surau who failed to adhere to the set SOP. The council can also amend the SOP and guidelines from time to time depending on the needs.

“This SOP and guideline will be enforced beginning June 9 until further notice,” it said.