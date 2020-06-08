Nanta: Surcharge imposed by hairdressers must be commensurate with extra costs incurred

KUCHING: The surcharge imposed by hairdressers for hair cutting and hairdressing services must be reflective of the extra costs shouldered by the businesses, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta said he had been informed that the prices of haircutting and hairdressing services would be increased by about RM5 to RM10, as stated by Malaysian Hairdressing Groups Association.

“The increase in the cost of doing businesses for barber shops and hairdressing salons are due to the need to adhere to the standard operating procedure set by the government,” he said in a statement.

However, Nanta reminded business owners that the surcharge on customers must be commensurate with the extra costs that have to be incurred by the businesses.

“For example, if a haircutting service involves only the use of face mask, disposable apron, hand gloves and hand sanitiser, the shops should only charge the extra costs of the items involved to the customers, aside from the normal service charge.”

Providing another instance, Nanta said customers only need to pay a total surcharge of RM3.80 if the costs only included a disposable apron costing RM3, hand gloves (50 sen) and hand sanitiser liquid (30 sen).

“By referring to the example that I have just provided, shop owners are not allowed to impose a surcharge of up to RM10 on customers.”

Nanta advised such businesses to list the price of all extra items required, aside from the usual service charges to avoid any confusion.

He said customers of barber shops, hairdressing and beauty salons could lodge complaints if the surcharge imposed is not reasonable.

“The case can be investigated under Section 14 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” said Nanta.

Complaints can be made at https://eaduan.kpdnhepp.gov.my, contact call centre 1-800-886-800, email to [email protected] or download mobile application ‘Ez Aduan KPDNHEP’.

Alternatively, they could contact the Enforcement Command Centre at 03-8882-6088/6245, WhatsApp to 019-2794317 or make a complaint at any of the ministry’s state offices.

“The ministry is able ready to held discussions with industry players to listen to their feedbacks and find a win-win solution for both parties,” said Nanta, adding inspections at such premises will be carried out to safeguard the interests of consumers.

He also said members of the public could refer to the frequently asked questions and standard operating procedure for haircutting, hairdressing and beauty salons to operate by visiting their website at www.kpdnhep.gov.my or follow their social media pages at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @mykpdnhep.