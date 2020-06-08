‘Penjana reignites growth of trade, industrial, manufacturing sectors’

MELAKA: The National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) is a sustainable economic stimulus package aimed at reigniting the growth of the country’s trade, industrial and manufacturing sectors that have been battered by Covid-19.

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong said small and medium enterprises or entrepreneurs were expected to gain various benefits under Penjana to help sustain their businesses, thus restoring the economy of various sectors.

“We have entered the recovery phase of the national economy and Covid-19 but the efforts require the cooperation of all parties, namely the government, public and private sectors, industries and people.

“Many initiatives provided by the government under Penjana for employers, workers, industries and sectors are aimed at enhancing the country’s economic growth, productivity and operations of various industries,” he told reporters after visiting a personal protective equipment (PPE) packaging and distribution centre here yesterday.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali and State Health Director Dr Ismail Ali were also present.

Lim said the economic stimulus packages introduced would ensure that all sectors that contribute to the people’s well-being and the country’s economy could be fully mobilised, thus balancing micro and macro-economic growth.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin announced 40 initiatives under the RM35 billion Penjana which, among others, were aimed at enhancing job security, gig economy, industrial resilience and business cash flow.

Themed ‘Building the Economy Together’, the package also aims to strengthen the country’s economy which has been affected by Covid-19. — Bernama