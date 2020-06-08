Pricier glutinous rice dumplings for ‘Duan Wu’ festival

MIRI: With the Dragon Boat or ‘Duan Wu’ festival about two weeks away (June 25), the shortage of glutinous rice means the Chinese community will have to fork out more to enjoy their favourite rice dumpling.

An avid cook and homemade rice dumpling seller, Sin Yean Yean told reporters that the shortage was probably caused by logistic issues due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“I spent MCO creating different types of rice dumplings for loyal customers. High demand exceeding supply has pushed the price of glutinous rice up by RM2 per 10 kilogramme pack.

“Price of other ingredients like mung beans, salted eggs, bamboo leaves, dried mushrooms and dried shrimps has also gone up.

“Even so, it did not affect my orders which actually increased between 10 and 20 per cent compared to last year,” said Sin who is putting in long hours to fulfil her orders.

Her popular dumplings are Mushroom and Meat; Mixed Spices Peanut And Meat; Mixed Salted Egg and Meat; Nyonya style; Sweet Red Bean Paste and Hong Kong-style with abalone.

“For safety and convenience, I have engaged rider delivery service so customers could receive their orders quicker while riders can make some income.

“I am fortunate to have the support of regular customers and will look out for new stocks to meet their demands,” said Sin.