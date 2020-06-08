RMCO: Compounds will be issued against SOP violators – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Compounds will still be issued during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period which will begin this Wednesday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the provisions under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) were still in force during the RMCO period.

Ismail Sabri said although there would be no more roadblocks and interstate travel restrictions during that period, the public is still required to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set.

“During the period, there will be no more restriction on movements but it (enforcement) will be more on SOP compliance and monitoring will continue to be conducted to ensure public compliance.

“For example, action will be taken against premises that do not comply with the SOP and they will be ordered to cease operations,” he told a daily press conference here today.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said discussions would be held with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and the Health Ministry on SOP for Hari Raya Aidiladha.

“We will announce the SOP when the time comes. Visiting cemeteries is limited to 20 people at any one time depending on the size of the grave site and social distancing must be observed,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said social distancing will become the basis of the SOP and it must be observed even after the RMCO is enforced.

He said, the people would have to accept social distancing as the new normal in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection. – Bernama