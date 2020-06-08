Salon owners hope to be allowed to offer hair wash, hair treatment services

KUCHING: While the government has decided to allow hair cutting services to resume starting June 9, some hair salon owners have expressed hope that they will be allowed to offer hair wash and hair treatment services as well.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee announced on Thursday that all barber shops and hair salons will be allowed to operate from June 9, but only hair-cutting services are allowed for the time being and the standard operating procedure (SOP) has yet to be announced.

For salon owner Alice Fong, she hopes that Sarawak will follow suit Peninsular Malaysia where hair wash and hair treatment are allowed, saying relying on haircuts only would not be sufficient for her to sustain the business.

“If we are only allowed hair cutting, the first or two weeks may be will busy but after that, our income will surely drop as it cannot cover our salon expenses,” she said.

She added that hair wash and treatment are alright as long as the SOP is followed.

She also suggested that customers make appointment before coming to prevent too many people from being at the salon at one time.

Another salon owner, Chung Jian Ping, said that since haircutting service is allowed, hair washing and treatment services might as well be allowed.

“To me, since hair cutting is allowed, might as well include the rest as there is no difference anymore.”

John Lim, another salon owner, hopes salons are allowed to give customers hair wash and scalp treatment.

“We should be allowed to wash the hair before cutting because people can wear mask but the hair, we don’t know what it has been exposed to. With the scalp treatment, it will be safer for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, spa owner Arzuin Iskandar, 24, hopes to resume business soon like in Peninsular Malaysia, with the SOP in place.

“If we are allowed to provide facial services, we will stick to appointment only to not crowd the premises.”

On SOP, she said she will follow what other businesses are doing, by wearing face mask, face shield, gloves, checking customer’s temperature and recording their name and contact number before entering the premises.

Opening up more business sectors swill stimulate the economy, she added.

On Saturday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that barber shops, hairdressers and beauty salons will be allowed to operate starting June 10 with stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. The activities allowed are basic hair cutting and washing, moustache and beard shaving, hair treatment, manicure and pedicure and facial treatment and cleaning.

Meanwhile, the public agreed to the reopening of barbershops and hair salons as it will help the economy recover.

Sunil Mohd Fauzan, 37, business owner, said that it is a good move to allow hair salons and barbershops to reopen so that the business owners can start earning income again, and for life to return to normal albeit with new practices and taking precaution against Covid-19.

“Most important is ensuring the hygiene of the premises. The public need to take precautions as well if they decide to go.”

For his family, he said they don’t need to go there anytime soon as he has been trimming his own and his children’s hair.

“When school is ready to be reopened, I will bring them for a proper haircut before that.”

Winston Lim, 51, a businessman, opines that barber shops and salons should be allowed to operate as usual but in green zones only, while those in other zones should remain closed.

However, he will not be bringing his family for hair services anytime soon as he has bought electric hair trimmer,

scissors, comb and other accessories for cutting their hair at home.