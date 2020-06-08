Seven arrested in Bau for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activity

KUCHING: Seven men were arrested for allegedly being involved in an illegal gambling activity at an unnumbered shop in Kampung Stenggang, Bau yesterday.

Bau district police chief Poge Nyaon said the suspects, aged between 32 and 56 years old, were arrested during a raid conducted by a team from the district police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at around 9pm.

“The officers and personnel from the Bau district police’s CID raided a shop where the ‘holo’ gambling activity had taken place and arrested the seven local men,” Poge said in a statement today.

Among items seized were ‘holo’ game apparatus such as dices, a piece of fabric material, and cash.

All seven suspects do not have a past criminal record.

The arrest was made under Section 7 (2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020 (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No.6) 2020.