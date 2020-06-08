Sports facilities allowed to operate starting June 15 – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Sports facilities such as gymnasiums, snooker centres, sports complexes and indoor halls for activities such as badminton, and other sport centres are now allowed to operate starting June 15, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said however, operators of these facilities have to fill up a notification form in regards to their reopening through the Ministry of International Trade and Industry website.

“This is for standard operating procedure (SOP) references and monitoring purposes by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The notification form can be accessed starting from today (June 8) onwards,” he said during his daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Putrajaya today.

He also said that members of the public are now allowed to participate in indoor and outdoor sports and recreational activities which do not involve physical contact such as badminton, athletic sports, weight-lifting, yoga, aerobics, extreme sports and others from June 15 onwards.

“However, they have to practise social distancing at least between one to three meters for static activities such as weight-lifting or jogging on the treadmill and between three to five meters for dynamic activities such as football, hockey and rugby trainings.”

He pointed out that for team sports such as football, hockey, rugby, netball and combat sports like karate, Taekwondo and silat, it was decided during the daily special meeting with ministers today that these sports are not allowed to be organised as friendly or competitive games.

“Trainings are allowed. For instance, training for silat can be carried out individually with social distancing but they cannot spar with each other because this involves physical contact.

“The same also applies to football, players can train and jog but no games between teams should be held,” he explained, adding that social distancing of three to five meters between each individual must be practised during these trainings.

Ismail also said the holding of sports tournaments, events and competitions are still prohibited during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to avoid the gathering of large crowds.

“Though there are suggestions for sports tournaments to be held minus the presence of audience, however, we’ve decided that physical contact sports are still not allowed.”

He added that water sports activities such as swimming are also prohibited be it at public pools or swimming pools at condominiums.