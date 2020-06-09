Activist receives death threat on Facebook

KOTA KINABALU: An indigenous rights activist has lodged a police report after receiving death threats on Facebook.

Kota Kinabalu OCPD Assistant Commissioner Habibi Majinji yesterday confirmed the police had received a report from Datuk Verdon Bahanda at 4.02pm on Sunday.

“We have taken statements from the victim and are working with the Malaysia Communication and Multimedia Commission on this matter (MCMC),” he said.

Habibi added they were investigating the matter under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 233 of the MCMC Act for sharing offensive and menacing content.

Verdon said he believed the threat came after his various campaigns against undocumented immigrants via social media including Facebook.

A Facebook user had allegedly posted a picture of a pistol with the words ‘Verdon halal dibunuh (Verdon can be killed)’ on the Gerakan Solidariti Orang Asal Sabah’s Facebook page.

Verdon said yesterday that he was not afraid of the threat and it would not weaken his resolve to continue to fight for the people.

“In recent years, I have made many statements on the issue of PTI (illegal immigrants), including asking all the natives to unite to protect Sabah’s rights.

“This includes a campaign to boycott the sale of goods or businesses run by immigrants,” he said when met at his home here yesterday.

“I am not afraid of the threat but it makes me more determined to continue the struggle for Sabahans,” he added.

Verdon also asked Malaysians to make a police report if they have information on the presence of PTI in their area.

Verdon had hit out at the delay by Putrajaya and the Sabah government in dealing with the illegal migrants problem in the state.

He had said that while the federal ministers had been able to order a crackdown against undocumented migrants in the peninsula, the same had not been carried out in Sabah.