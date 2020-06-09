Airlines urged to offer affordable tickets

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government Teachers’ Association has urged airline companies to offer affordable ticket prices to teachers who would be returning to work.

Its president, Hussin Basir, said that the Movement Control Order (MCO) period was a difficult time for all people despite the assistances that had been rendered by the government.

Hussin urged airline companies to offer lower prices as many teachers could not afford the expensive airfare that would reach up to thousands of ringgit for a one-way journey.

He reminded that some teachers with large family would have to fork out more to pay for their airfares.

“How will they deal with their other living costs after paying for the expensive airline tickets?”

Hussin added that the situation had left many teachers in a quandary between fulfilling their duties as civil servants and their own financial capacity.

“Various negative impacts will be faced by this group of people during and after the MCO following the Covid-19 threat,” he said.

Nevertheless, Hussin said that the association understood the predicament facing all industries, including the airlines due to the unexpected event.

He called for the consideration and understanding of the industry concerned.