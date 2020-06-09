Authorities find no proof of illegal activities behind shop in Bintulu commercial area

BINTULU: Police investigations into an allegation on social media that the back lane of a shophouse in Parkcity Commercial Square here has become a hotspot for illegal activities have come up empty.

Bintulu district police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said his men from the Criminal Investigation Department had carried out inspections and monitoring at the location but had so far found nothing to support the claims.

“So far no illegal activity has been detected. If you have information, give it to the police, and we will make sure there will be no illegal activities in the area,” he said when asked to comment on a Facebook post.

Based on the post on a Facebook group for Bintulu, a number of illegal activities were allegedly taking place at the back lane of the building, including online gambling and drug abuse especially among foreigners.

The post claimed that the activities had caused fear among people living in the vicinity, adding that the area was dirty with rubbish strewn all over.

The relevant authorities to go down and monitor the situation in the area closely.

Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) general manager Rodziah Morshidi, when contacted to respond on the matter, said a joint operation had been conducted by BDA and the police on June 6.

From a report that she obtained from the team, there were no illegal activities spotted in the location.

“But my instruction is for them to continue to monitor until we catch them. During the operation, there were no people there and the location was not as dirty as reported,” she said.

Rodziah said the enforcement personnel also talked to the tenants of a quarters in the area and advised them to keep the place clean or face legal action.

She said continuous inspections would be conducted in the area from time to time.

“We welcome public feedback to alert us on places that need our extra attention,” she added.