Bountiful tengadak catch brings smiles to Sg Ngemah longhouse folk

SIBU: Longhouse residents in Sungai Ngemah, Kanowit scored an unexpected but much welcomed bounty Saturday, netting a sizeable catch of the prized ‘tengadak’ freshwater fish.

One resident, Beji Lawak, said he and a few others managed to earn themselves up to RM4,500 each just from the day’s catch.

“Tengadak is among the high-priced freshwater fish after ‘empurau’ and ‘semah’. They usually navigate the river during the dry season in May every year, but perhaps due to changes in the weather condition, they appeared this time around,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Beji, a construction worker, said a week before Gawai Dayak, the longhouse residents had netted themselves a large number of ‘engkarik’ and ‘banta’ fish, but these could not compare to the tengadak which easily fetches up to RM250 per kilogramme.

“We sold all of the tengadak we caught to shopkeepers in Nanga Ngemah. The meat of freshwater fish tastes better than fish bred in ponds, because they feed on ‘ensurai’ and ‘engkabang’ fruits,” he added.

Beji, a father of five in his 50s who works in Julau, had returned to his longhouse prior to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

He has been setting up his fishing nets daily to support his family throughout the MCO and subsequent Conditional MCO period.