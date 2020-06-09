Cautious start at Sibu’s childcare centres, some nurseries still closed

SIBU: Childcare centres here have had a slow start to their reopening today as many parents are still not ready to send their children back.

Taska Sri Eureka Montessori owner, Beatrice Lin, said she only received nine children today and she expected the number would not increase much during this first week.

“We do not have many children coming today and I think in the first week, I do not expect there will be a lot of children which I understand with the current circumstances, the parents are worried.

“But, I think once we can run our operation smoothly, our customers would get a bit of confidence, then they will gradually send their children back to the centre.

“That is why I told my staff that the gate keeping for this month is extremely important,” she told The Borneo Post when met at her centre at Tun Haji Openg Road.

Lin made sure her teachers, and the children and their parents adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOP) at the centre.

All parents had been briefed regarding the reopening SOP and would be briefed again once at the centre, she said.

Children would have their hands sanitized and their temperature taken before entering into centre.

Lin said the SOP was important to ensure the safety of the children at the centre and the staffers too.

She said parents would need to fill up a form and children who are sick were not allowed to enter.

She also encouraged parents to keep a few face masks inside their children’s bag just in case they needed them.

“If they need to wear (face masks), they can take it out, and if they need to change it, we will change it for them.

“I know kids are so young and parents think they would not get used to wearing a mask, but I think it is all about training,” Lin said.

She said if everyone including the children could wear masks at the centre, she believed the spread of the virus can be prevented.

Apart from that, she limited six children in one class with only two teachers per class.

Sanitizing works and cleaning the schools compound would be done more often now, she said.

Khamsiah Yacob, who owns Taska Al-Quran Al-Baghdadi ACC Indah at Taman Indah Road, said she had only four children today as she would not take all children.

“I only accept if there is a need. These children’s parents are doctors, so it is difficult for the parents to take care of the children,” she said.

She also said that not many were keen to send their children to the centre at the moment.

She said she had six staff working with her and she only allowed two teachers to clock-in per day.

Taska Xin Fu Yuan headmistress, Ling Nang Ong, said she had yet to reopen her centre at Brooke Drive because she felt that it would risk the safety of the children.

“The children are still very young. If we open, surely, they will mingle around, there will be no social distancing, so all the SOP we need to adhere to would be a failure,” she said.

Ling, who is also the headmistress of Fu Yuan Kindergarten said she had decided to reopen the centre only once the kindergartens are allowed to open.

“I think only then, we can be confident that the environment is safe for the children,” she said.

She said in ensuring the children would be given education throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, they still gave children homework.

Ling said the centre would ask parents to send in the homework to school and pick up the homework again once the marking is done.

She also said that cleaning the centre was an on-going process in the school.