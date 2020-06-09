Charges due to political differences – Musa

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman who was acquitted of 46 charges of corruption and money laundering linked to timber concessions in the state earlier today said all that had happened to him was due to political differences.

Musa in a statement said that it was also a ‘test from God’ for him and his family who have been patient and with him throughout the ordeal.

“My gratitude also goes to friends far and near as well as colleagues who have rendered their assistance directly as well as indirectly and to the media who have given me the benefit of the doubt in their coverage of the case all this while,” said the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman.

Musa added that his gratitude also goes to the prosecution and the judiciary for its objectivity, professionalism, impartiality and conduct without prejudice in evaluating the facts of the case since two years ago.

“The application to strike out the prosecution was filed early this year and was done in a meticulous manner and supported with statements and documents that were clear and undeniable proofs, ” he said.

Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed the application to strike out the charges during open-court proceedings this morning.

Earlier in the proceedings, the prosecution had applied to withdraw the charges for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) of the accused.

When contacted, Musa’s counsel Francis Ng confirmed that his client has been acquitted.

“Yes, all charges have been withdrawn and Tan Sri (Musa) has been acquitted and discharged altogether,” Ng said.

Previously, it was reported that Musa had filed an application to strike out the 46 charges.