Childcare centre fees should be increased to cover operating costs – PPBM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Registered Childcare Providers Malaysia (PPBM) has proposed that childcare centre fees be increased for their continued survival.

Its president Anisa Ahmad said childcare centres that impose monthly fees of RM600 and below have not been able to cover the operating costs especially during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Conditional CMCO.

“Although, some childcare centres that have resumed operations since May 4 and more will be opening on June 9, with the number of children has reduced by up to 50 percent to maintain social distancing, the current fees would be insufficient.

“This has indirectly affected the operations of childcare centres as many could not afford to cover some of the costs such as salaries, rental fees, electricity and water bills, food and beverages as well as teaching aids.

“We have to wait another two to three months to see if the centres will be able to survive or not,” she told Bernama.

She was commenting on the grievances voiced out by childcare centre operators that their operations had been badly affected following the implementation of the MCO and CMCO by the government since March 18.

Anisa said parents should also take note of the increase in the fee rates as the operating costs of childcare centres remain the same even though the number of children is dropping.

“Parents should be informed of the fee increase and this information sould also be included in the centres’ payment agreement,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anisa expressed gratitude for the government’s move to provide a one-off grant of up to RM5,000 per registered childcare centre until Dec 31 for the implementation of standard operating procedures at the premises.

“Whatever the amount the government provides, the money can be used to carry out disinfection works at the premises and repair some of the equipment,” she said.

The grant which was among the initiatives introduced under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday. – Bernama