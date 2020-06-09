CM: Introduction of digital technology in Sarawak timely as state battles through Covid-19 pandemic

KUCHING: The Sarawak government’s efforts to introduce a digital economy in the past three years have helped the state to deal with situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said technology has become especially important during this period as e-commerce plays a larger role in this ‘new normal’.

“Some have said that the Covid-19 pandemic will bring about a negative impact on our economic development and some also say that it is worse than the Great Depression.

“As far as Sarawak is concerned, we have to accept the fact that we are entering into a new way of life as well as economic landscape after Covid-19,” he said during the Malaysia Productivity Corporation’s (MPC) Post Covid-19: Sarawak The New Normal Webinar which was moderated by MPC director-general Dato Abdul Latif Abu Seman today.

He pointed out that Sarawak was very fortunate to have started its awareness of digitalisation three years ago when it first organised the Sarawak International Digital Economic Conference (IDECS).

“Although initially, the people were skeptical but nowadays Sarawakians are getting more aware on the importance of technology as it is changing the way transactions are made particularly in terms of e-commerce,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state is preparing itself on both short-term and long-term approaches in tackling economic issues as a result of Covid-19.

“In the past three months, we have stopped all our economic activities as well as projects which were in the midst of implementation.

“So for our short term approach, we will continue with the implementation of projects including the Pan Borneo Highway when we open up the economy in stages. In other words, that will spur and stimulate our economy immediately,” he said.

He said he will be travelling to Krian district on June 11 to officiate the Batang Krian Bridge as well as Batang Saribas Bridge.

“With the implementation of such projects, the impact on our state’s economy will be positive,” he said, adding that project implementation will be carried out up until 2021 and 2022.

As for long-term measures, Abang Johari said the state will have to take another look at its projects for the future.

“Sarawak has a long-term policy where we hope to be a developed state by 2030.

“That is our long-term objective and I have set up the Sarawak Economic Action Council where we have academicians, professionals and the public and private sectors looking into the direction of what we should do as long-term measures for economic development,” he said.