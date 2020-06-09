Construction site in Kuching closes as workers undergo swab tests after one positive Covid-19 case surfaces

KUCHING: A construction site at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Ahmad Zaidi Adruce has been ordered to close and over 100 foreign workers there have been quarantined following the detection of a positive Covid-19 case among them.

The directive was issued to close the construction site for 14 days from tomorrow (June 10) after the case was detected, said Sarawak Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) manager Mirza Fariza Narawi.

This was followed by a directive from the National Security Council (MKN), which disallowed any further activities to be conducted at the site.

According to Mirza Fariza, all workers who were asked to undergo a Covid-19 health screening by the Ministry of Health (MOH) today will also be quarantined for 14 days.

“The directives disallows any activities at the construction site for 14 days and we had to close this area pending the outcome of the Covid-19 screening result on all of its employees.

“It was also made to understand that all workers who are undergoing a health screening at the construction site today will be quarantined for 14 days,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Immigration Department Assistant Director Rosliah Kassim said about 100 foreigners would be quarantined following the operation.

“For now, they will be quarantined for 14 days and if they test positive for the virus, they will be referred to the MOH, while those with negative results will be allowed to work again.

“However, those found guilty violating the Immigration Act will be detained for further action at the immigration depot,” she said.

She added that the foreign workers will be quarantined at the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) building (Jalan Tabuan) and at Aminuddin Baki Institute, Santubong, while the local workers will be quarantined in their respective homes.

Other enforcement authorities at the construction site during the inspection were Kuching District Police Chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani and his Deputy Superintendent Merbin Lisa.