Covid-19: Malaysia records highest number of recoveries today, 281 patients discharged

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded its highest number of Covid-19 recoveries today, where 281 patients have been discharged from hospitals nationwide, says Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the total number of those recovered to 6,975 which accounted for 83.7 per cent of the total number of cases.

He also said the country recorded seven new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive today, bringing the number of infection cases to 8,336.

“Out of these new cases, only one case was a local transmission involving a non-Malaysian while the remaining six were imported,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 update press conference in Putrajaya.

He said no new Covid-19 deaths were reported today, leaving the country’s death toll from the infectious disease to remain unchanged at 117.

“A total of 1,244 patients are still being treated at hospitals nationwide with six being treated in the intensive care unit and one requiring respiratory assistance,” he added.