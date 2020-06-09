Covid-19: Sarawak detects foreign worker cluster in Kuching

KUCHING: A new Covid-19 cluster involving foreign workers has been identified after an Indonesian was tested positive for the virus, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee announced today.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference here that the new patient was found through contact tracing in connection with a foreign worker who was confirmed positive with the virus on Sunday.

He said the Health Department will conduct active case detection operations at a construction site at Jalan Keretapi and at a workers’ quarters at Sungai Moyan.

Uggah, who is also a deputy chief minister, sent out a strong warning to employers not to hire illegal workers.

“Illegal workers could be entering the state through illegal entry points. The police, Immigration and state security council will monitor the situation more aggressively. This (illegal entry of foreign workers) is still a suspicion but it can be a source of problems for us,” he said.

MORE TO COME