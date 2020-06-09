Date for school reopening may be announced tomorrow – Muslimin

IPOH: The date for the reopening of schools involving 398,446 candidates of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations, is expected to be known tomorrow.

Deputy Education Minister II Muslimin Yahaya said the decision would be made in a meeting between the Education Ministry, the National Security Council (NSC) and the Health Ministry (MOH), which will be chaired by Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, later today.

“I believe it (school reopening date) will be the most important decision to be made together with MOH and NSC this afternoon, and it will probably be announced tomorrow.

“However, the school reopening will only take effect two weeks after the announcement. As long as there is no announcement, no schools will be reopened,” he told a press conference after visiting Sekolah Menengah Raja Permaisuri Bainun here today.

He said for the first phase, the school reopening would involve 347,177 SPM candidates, as well as SVM (2,935), STAM (2,738) and STPM (45,596).

“On May 8, we have conducted simulations of school management operation in several schools in Selangor and Putrajaya. The School Reopening Management Guidelines have also been distributed to all state education departments (JPN), district education offices (PPD), as well as school administrators,” he said.

When asked whether the school reopening would only involve Form Five and Form Six teachers, Muslimin said it would involve all teachers at the schools.

“All teachers will assist in the learning and teaching process because each class will only comprise 16 to 20 students. We need the teachers to help each other and ensure a smooth learning and teaching process,” he said.

On the parents’ concern that the school session would be resumed while the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, Muslimin said the JPN and PPD would always ensure that the schools adhere to the guidelines and standard operating procedures.

“We give assurance that only asymptomatic students will be allowed to be in school. If they are showing symptoms such as a runny nose and fever, they will be advised to go home or undergo screening at the school’s medical room,” he said, adding that parents were also advised not to send their children to school if they are showing such symptoms. – Bernama