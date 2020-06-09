Tuesday, June 9
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Daycare centres, nurseries reopen after three months inactivity due to MCO (Video)

Daycare centres, nurseries reopen after three months inactivity due to MCO (Video)

0
By Galileo Petingi on News, Sarawak

KUCHING: It was a busy morning for daycare centres and nurseries here today as they sprung back into action after almost three months of inactivity due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The daycare’s attendant conducting temperature checks at one of the children dropped off there – photo by Roystein Emmor

As early as 6.30am today, working parents dropped off their children at Taska Di Rumah Cahaya in Batu Kawa here, of which they underwent temperature checks before entering the premises.

The children were then brought to the handwash station by the daycare’s attendants, where they washed their hands using soap.

An attendant is seen washing a child’s hands using soap at the handwash station.

Taska Di Rumah Cahaya owner and operator Carolina Raape said they preferred to use hand soap to wash the children’s hands as they were concerned that hand sanitisers would affect their delicate skin.

“For the children’s items brought to the premises, we have also advised their parents to use plastic containers instead of baskets as a precaution,” she said when met by The Borneo Post.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Recommended Posts