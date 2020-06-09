Decision on haj to be known on Thursday

PUTRAJAYA: The decision on whether Malaysia will send pilgrims for the haj season this year will be announced on Thursday, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Also to be announced on Thursday is the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on congregational and Friday prayers during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), he said.

“An official statement will be released on Thursday to answer any questions regarding the congregational and Friday prayers,” he said at a press conference in conjunction with the May report card presentation here.

Several countries including Indonesia and Singapore have previously decided to defer the haj season this year for health and safety reasons following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zulkifli said special and formal discussions will be carried out with relevant authorities on the policy that will be implemented, including on the status of haj pilgrimage and congregational prayers. – Bernama