Dr Sim: Hawkers, petty traders without Sarawak Pay account get funds SSAP aid soon

KUCHING: Hawkers and petty traders who do not own a Sarawak Pay account that have applied for the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Grant can expect to see their applications processed, verified and be paid soon when the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) begins.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said this in a Facebook post today, noting that to date, there were 6,025 successful applicants for the special grant.

“2,805 successful applicants with Sarawak Pay accounts had received their grants amounting to RM2,103,750 before June 8. An additional 3,220 successful applicants (with Sarawak Pay accounts) will receive payment amounting to RM2,415,000 from June 8 onwards.

“With the beginning of the RMCO, it allows others (applications) without Sarawak Pay accounts to be processed and verified and successful applicants to be paid soon. With this payment, I hope it helps to mitigate the financial losses of the hawkers and petty traders,” Dr Sim stated.

He added that there had been a total of 22,224 applications that had been made by the closing date on May 31 which were still being processed and verified by the local councils.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced the RM1,500 special grant for hawkers and petty traders on Apr 18 under the Sarawakku Sayang 2.0 stimulus package as well as on May 11 with an additional RM750 per recipient under Sarawakku Sayang 3.0 for a total of RM2,250 to help mitigate the financial losses suffered by hawkers and petty traders during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr Sim also wished to remind the public to “play their part” during the RMCO in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone has a role. Please play your part. #NewNorm #SocialDistancing #ContactTracing. Together, we shall overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. #StopCovid19,” he said.